Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, president of Shas' Council of Torah Sages and a former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, on Saturday night launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his weekly Torah class.

In his class, Rabbi Yosef addressed Israel's public character and attacked the country's leadership.

"We are, due to our great sins, living in a secular state, not a haredi state," Rabbi Yosef began.

"We pray that everyone will repent. Some have already repented, and there are some whom I don't believe will ever repent," he added.

"Will Bibi Netanyahu repent?" he asked, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. "There is no chance."

Regarding Yashar! party leader Gadi Eisenkot, however, he said, "Eisenkot may yet repent."