The Saudi English-language channel Al Arabiya published today (Tuesday) what it described as the text of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

According to the document, upon its signing, an “immediate and permanent end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon," will be declared, and the parties will commit to refraining from military actions and mutual threats.

According to the published text, Iran and the United States will conduct negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days, with the possibility of extending the period by mutual consent.

The document further states that both sides will commit to respecting each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

The document includes a series of significant economic measures by the United States. Among other things, it claims that Washington will lift the naval blockade on Iran, work to restore maritime traffic to its previous levels, and permit the export of crude oil, petrochemical products, and their derivatives through sanctions waivers that will be issued immediately upon the signing of the memorandum of understanding.

According to the report, the United States and its regional partners will also formulate a plan for the reconstruction and development of the Iranian economy worth at least $300 billion.

In addition, the United States will commit to working toward the removal of all sanctions imposed on Iran, including American sanctions and international resolutions, according to a timetable to be agreed upon later.

On the nuclear issue, the document states that Iran reiterates that it will not produce nuclear weapons. However, it specifies that the fate of enriched uranium and other issues related to the nuclear program will be settled as part of the final agreement.

Until negotiations are completed, the status quo will be maintained, meaning Iran will not change its nuclear situation, while the United States will not impose new sanctions or increase its military forces in the region.

The report further claims that, in accordance with progress in negotiations, frozen Iranian funds and assets will be released and made available to Tehran.

The document also calls for the establishment of a monitoring mechanism to oversee implementation of the agreement and states that the final agreement will be submitted for approval through a binding resolution by the United Nations Security Council.