The "War Against the Conscription Decree" fund, operating under the leadership of Rabbi Zvi Friedman from the Jerusalem Faction, has begun submitting official complaints to the Police Internal Investigations Department following the fierce clashes that took place on Wednesday during a haredi demonstration on Route 4.

The fund claims that the complaints are supported by video evidence and legal opinions that prove a disproportionate use of force.

The demonstration, attended by hundreds, was held on Wednesday morning in protest of the arrest of a yeshiva student for refusing to enlist in the IDF and caused roadblocks and heavy traffic disruptions across central Israel during the morning rush hour.

As police worked to clear the road, severe physical confrontations broke out between the forces and the demonstrators. Police deployed stun grenades and batons, and several protesters were injured; dozens were arrested.

The fund's legal department stated that it sees the recent incidents as crossing a red line on the part of the police and that it intends to exhaust legal proceedings against the police officers involved.

The fund further stressed that the roadblocks and protests against the conscription of haredim will continue.