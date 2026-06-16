US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected the claims that the memorandum of understanding with Iran would give the Islamic Republic $300 million unconditionally.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump also said that Iran had agreed not to have a nuclear weapon.

“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the U.S. is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!! President DJT," he wrote.

Earlier, Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz also rejected the claims , writing on social media, “The narrative about a supposed $300 billion ‘Iran investment fund’ is being deliberately distorted by grifters to generate clicks and controversy. In reality, this is not an unconditional handout. It is a conditional incentive or, in simpler terms, a ‘carrot.’"

He continued, “Under this approach, Iran would first have to fully dismantle its nuclear program, completely end its support for terrorist groups, and carry out meaningful internal reforms. Only then would the United States help organize a group of investors to pursue commercially attractive opportunities in Iran."

“The aim would be to create deep economic ties and mutual interdependence that make future conflict far more costly for all sides and demonstrate that choosing peace delivers greater long-term benefits than continuing to back terrorism," explained Bruesewitz.

“The only people who could possibly oppose this plan are those who are either financially benefiting from prolonged conflict or are individuals of severely low intelligence… or perhaps both," he charged.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance revealed on Monday during an interview with CNN that the newly established memorandum of understanding with Tehran is a remarkably concise document, spanning roughly "a page and a half."

He characterized the text as a high-level blueprint designed to leave intricate specifics to subsequent operational rounds of talks.

“Yes, so the MOU is about a page and a half, so it is a very general document," the vice president said.

Vance explained that while major logistical hurdles remain unresolved, the abbreviated pact creates a structured system of mutual accountability.