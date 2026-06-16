Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to US President Donald Trump, on Monday rejected the claims that the agreement between the US and Iran will unconditionally hand the Islamic Republic hundreds of billions of dollars.

In a lengthy social media post, Bruesewitz wrote, “The narrative about a supposed $300 billion ‘Iran investment fund’ is being deliberately distorted by grifters to generate clicks and controversy. In reality, this is not an unconditional handout. It is a conditional incentive or, in simpler terms, a ‘carrot.’"

He continued, “Under this approach, Iran would first have to fully dismantle its nuclear program, completely end its support for terrorist groups, and carry out meaningful internal reforms. Only then would the United States help organize a group of investors to pursue commercially attractive opportunities in Iran."

“The aim would be to create deep economic ties and mutual interdependence that make future conflict far more costly for all sides and demonstrate that choosing peace delivers greater long-term benefits than continuing to back terrorism," explained Bruesewitz.

“The only people who could possibly oppose this plan are those who are either financially benefiting from prolonged conflict or are individuals of severely low intelligence… or perhaps both," he charged.