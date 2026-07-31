Senate Republicans on Thursday defeated yet another war powers proposal intended to mandate an immediate exit of American forces from Iran, granting President Donald Trump operational leeway regarding the war, Fox News reported.

Brought forward by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the latest vote mirrored previous efforts, attracting support from only a small faction of Republicans crossing party lines.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) had previously broken ranks after demanding a formal intelligence update regarding Iran. After receiving that briefing, Cassidy altered his position, conceding that his initial vote was utilized as "leverage to get some information."

He firmly outlined one firm boundary, however, regarding any deployment of infantry forces into Iran.

"If there are ground troops, by definition, there needs to be a declaration of war from Congress on this, period," Cassidy said.

The legislative battle takes place alongside reports of declining military stockpiles , which have alarmed lawmakers and prompted War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pentagon officials to request supplemental defense funding.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who harbors reservations about the conflict but has stood with Trump against Democratic resolutions, acknowledged that diminishing weapon reserves are "Obviously, it’s concerning," while suggesting a classified briefing might resolve those worries.

"And of course, if they are chronically low and affecting war strategy, then we should make it a priority," Tillis said.