The semi-official Iranian Mehr news agency has published what it claims to be the 14 foundational clauses of the looming memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

The leaked blueprint outlines an expansive list of upfront American concessions alongside sweeping regional alterations required before final diplomatic talks can officially commence.

Under the reported financial framework, the United States must authorize the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets prior to the launch of formal negotiations. An additional $12 billion would then be unblocked during a subsequent 60-day final negotiation window.

Concurrently, all US sanctions targeting Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors would be suspended, and a comprehensive naval blockade of the country would be dismantled within 30 days.

The draft memorandum demands a dramatic shift in American security posture across the Middle East. It mandates that the United States formally commit to total non-interference in Iranian internal affairs, execute a withdrawal of its military forces from areas surrounding Iran, and refrain from enacting new economic sanctions or deploying additional troops while negotiations remain active.

On the ground, the document calls for an instantaneous ceasefire across all active combat fronts, explicitly including the conflict in Lebanon. Following this cessation of hostilities, the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz would reopen within a 30-day window under management arrangements designated by Tehran.

In return, the text states that Iran would reaffirm its core commitment under the Non-Proliferation Treaty to abstain from manufacturing nuclear weapons. This vow would anchor a strict 60-day timeline dedicated to hashing out a comprehensive, permanent agreement centered on atomic parameters and the absolute removal of international sanctions.

However, the clauses place immense financial and political demands on Western powers while insulating Tehran's conventional defense structures. The framework stipulates that the United States and its international partners must introduce multi-billion-dollar reconstruction initiatives for war-torn areas, valued at a minimum of $300 billion.

Furthermore, Iran’s ballistic missile development program and its financial and military backing of regional resistance groups are entirely barred from the negotiating table.

According to the publication, the sequencing of the deal is absolute, meaning no final treaty discussions will take place until the initial $12 billion is unfettered, the energy sanctions are frozen, and the maritime blockade is removed. To ensure compliance from all signatories, a specialized supervisory mechanism would be established to police the implementation of these terms, with the ultimate peace treaty requiring formal ratification via a United Nations Security Council resolution.

US President Donald Trump earlier officially announced the deal in a post on Truth Social.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote.

He later posted another message about the deal, writing, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"