The US military started carrying out airstrikes in Iran early Thursday morning, according to a senior US official quoted by Channel 12 News.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the strikes, saying in a statement, “US forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today. The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East."

According to reports in Iranian media, explosions were heard in Nurabad, located in Fars Province, as well as in the port city of Sirik and in Ahvaz.

Later, Iranian media reported that three explosions were heard on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, along with another explosion in Bushehr.

The reported strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump stated that the US would strike Iran “very hard" after Iran attacked US bases in Jordan overnight.

“We are going to hit them very hard. I can say that because there is very little they can do about it," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

"We're going to be hitting them very hard, because it’s our turn to hit them. They know it’s coming, they’re asking us not to do it. They tried shooting last night…we had five rockets shot going 8,500 mph, and all five rockets were knocked down to the ground - but they nevertheless took a shot, so it's our turn," Trump stated.

Earlier, Trump told Fox News, "We are going to beat the *‎*‎*‎*ing *‎*‎*‎* out of them."

He added, "We'll be hitting them hard. They are going to get a beating."

The President described the missile launches as a surprise attack, adding that US forces had just minutes to intercept the incoming missile barrage.

Shortly before the start of the current wave of strikes, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is currently considering whether to relaunch major military operations against Tehran, with American forces drawing up plans for an intensive aerial assault lasting 10 to 14 days focused on crippling Iran's missile strength.

A US official indicated to The Wall Street Journal that as of Wednesday afternoon, Trump had not reached a final decision regarding the scope or location of potential military strikes.

The same official noted that Trump was "not surprised" by Tehran's decision to restart hostilities, adding that the president was "in an escalatory mood" as senior leadership evaluated how to proceed.