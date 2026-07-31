US President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that he is “losing faith" in Iran, saying “they do lie" and “they do misrepresent."

“They always want to talk, but they break their words so often," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting held at Camp David.

“We just want to win. We’re trying to be as nice as you can be in a situation like that," Trump added, before stressing, “They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon."

Asked whether the US strikes on Iran could continue, Trump replied, “I think I’m going to be foolish to say no. You always have to keep your guard up."

“They get weaker. They get a little stronger, maybe now, but they’ll get weaker, and then they peter out," he added.

The President was asked about the status of talks with Iran and stated that always is interested in talking, noting that Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were involved in the negotiations. “We have great people talking," he said.

Trump pointed out that five missiles were fired at a US base in Jordan while negotiations were underway. "I'm waiting for Steve to call me, I was in negotiation, and instead I got a call from Pete [Hegseth] that they just shot five missiles at one of our bases in Jordan, and we have bases in Jordan!"

Asked how many more strikes it will take in order to restore maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump replied, “You never know."

He then added, “Most people would have given up by now… They haven’t, so I give them credit for that. They’re tough."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)