American authorities on Thursday enacted blacklisting measures against half a dozen persons and corporate bodies across four nations in response to their involvement with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) alongside its major logistics carrier, Mahan Air.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott detailed the scope of the action, stating, “The United States today sanctioned six entities and individuals in China, India, Russia, and Iran that enable the Iranian regime’s ... IRGC."

The enforcement focus centers on the Mahan Air Network, as Pigott described the commercial carrier as the military group's "airline of choice" when transferring combat personnel, weaponry, and operational hardware across international borders.

According to statements from the Treasury Department, Mahan Air assisted the IRGC‑Qods Force with flight reservations and logistics that facilitated drone procurement and combat instruction.

In tandem, federal agencies designated DadeNegar Startup Studio, identified as a shell organization connected to the IRGC. Officials allege the firm gathered geographical intelligence regarding American and Israeli targets throughout the Middle East to assist military operations.

Emphasizing the severity of aiding these operations, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that providing commercial or monetary assistance to these channels actively funds a "terrorist enterprise."

Warning commercial entities worldwide against facilitating these transport chains, Pigott added, "The United States calls on the international community, particularly companies and individuals doing business with Mahan Air or any other sanctioned Iranian carrier, to recognize the serious risks raised by continuing such engagement."