A new poll published Friday morning indicated that if elections were held today, the Likud party would drop to three seats, reaching its lowest number since 2025.

The Maariv poll showed that the Likud would win just 22 seats, its lowest result since August 2025, when a Maariv poll gave it 21 seats.

According to Friday's poll, the Likud would be largest in the Knesset with 22 seats, followed by the "Together" party with 21 seats and "Yashar!" with 20 seats.

In fourth place are the Democrats with 10 seats, while Yisrael Beytenu and Otzma Yehudit win nine seats each.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight seats, Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven, and the Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win six.

Smallest in the Knesset would be Religious Zionism and the United Arab List (Ra'am), with four seats each.

Blue and White (1.9%), the Arab Balad party (2%), and the Reservists (1.7%) would all fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 50 seats, while the center-left bloc would win 60 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition, would hold the remaining 10 seats.