A Channel 12 News poll released on Monday evening indicates that the "Yashar" party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, is the largest party in Israel with 23 seats, despite dropping one seat compared to the previous poll. Likud also slid by one seat, placing second with 22 seats.

In third place is Naftali Bennett’s "Together" party with 14 seats, after losing a seat. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, receive 10 seats; Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu secures 9; and Shas, United Torah Judaism, and Otzma Yehudit garner 8 seats each.

Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am receive 5 seats each, the Religious Zionist party wins 4 seats, and for the first time, the "Zionist Home" party - headed by Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel - crosses the electoral threshold with 4 seats.

Conversely, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party and the Arab Balad party fail to clear the electoral threshold.

According to the survey, "Zionist Home" crossing the threshold expands the anti-Netanyahu bloc to 70 seats, while the current coalition parties combine for just 50 seats.