השר בן גביר: ברגותי ניסה לאחד את המפלגות הערביות - כדי להילחם נגדי ועידת "ידיעות אחרונות"

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir revealed on Monday, during an interview at the Yediot Aharonot conference, that imprisoned terrorist Marwan Barghouti sent a message to the Arab parties through his attorneys, urging them to unite.

According to Ben Gvir, Barghouti called on the parties to join forces politically in order to increase pressure for the restoration of security prisoners' incarceration conditions to the system that existed before the changes and reforms introduced by the minister in the Israel Prison Service.

Commenting on the information he disclosed, Ben Gvir said, "For me, this is proof that I was right, and still am right, about everything I have done in the prisons. They have tried to assassinate me nine times because they know that with me there are no marmalades and no chocolates. Israel used to be a paradise for terrorists. That is over."