A poll published Wednesday evening on Channel 13 News reveals that for the first time in the election campaign, Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar" party has outpaced Likud by one seat.

According to the data, if elections were held today, Yashar would win 23 seats, while Likud would take 22.

The joint faction of Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid drops to 15 seats, Yisrael Beytenu receives 10, The Democrats 10, Shas 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 8, Hadash-Ta'al 6, the Religious Zionist party 5, and Ra'am 5.

The governing coalition bloc secures 51 seats, the anti-Netanyahu opposition bloc reaches 58, and the Arab parties account for 11 seats.

According to the poll, the political union between Yoaz Hendel and Chili Tropper fails to prove its viability, remaining below the 3.25% electoral threshold at 2.2% - just ahead of Benny Gantz's party, which trails at 2.1%.

When asked who is best suited for prime minister, Eisenkot widened his lead over Netanyahu, with 46% favoring Eisenkot compared to 36% for Netanyahu and 18% undecided.