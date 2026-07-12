The United Arab List (Ra'am) held a conference on Friday in the Galilee town of Kafr Kabul under the title, “Kafr Kabul - Toward Greater Influence," attended by hundreds of local residents.

In his speech at the event, Ra'am chairman MK Dr. Mansour Abbas said that the party's goal in the upcoming elections is to replace what he called the “racist fascist government" with a government of change, in order to give Arab society in Israel greater influence over decision-making.

Abbas emphasized that influence is not a slogan or wishful thinking, but rather a precise plan of action that must be implemented according to predetermined goals. According to him, on election day the Arab vote will be the one that brings down the current government.

Also speaking at the conference were MKs Iman Khatib-Yassin and Yasser Hujirat, Ra'am Secretary-General Daoud Affan, and Ra'am's political coordinator in Kafr Kabul, Mahmoud Rayan.

The speakers said that Ra'am aims to become a complementary bloc that will help establish the next “government of change" coalition and pledged to work from within the coalition to advance the interests of Kafr Kabul, foremost among them the expansion of construction areas in the town.