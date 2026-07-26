A Kantar Institute poll conducted for Kan News found that if the elections were held today, the Likud would win 22 seats, followed closely behind by Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar, with 21 seats

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid's Together Party has dropped to 14, its lowest polling data result yet. Coming in next are the Democrats with 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit with nine, Yisrael Beytenu with nine, Shas and United Torah Judaism with eight each, Hadash-Ta'al, Ra'am, and the Religious Zionist Party with five each, and Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel's party with four seats.

The pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive a sum of 52 seats, while those who oppose Netanyahu, not including the Arab parties, would get 58.

According to the poll, Netanyahu and Eisenkot receive nearly identical levels of public support on the question of suitability for the office of prime minister. Netanyahu is backed by 39% of respondents, while Eisenkot follows closely with 38%.

The gap between Netanyahu and Bennett is wider. While Netanyahu's level of support remains at 39%, only 31% of respondents believe Bennett is suited to return to the premiership.