The Arab Movement for Renewal (Ta’al), led by MK Ahmad Tibi, is moving toward joining a joint Arab list ahead of the upcoming Knesset elections.

In a statement it released, Ta’al said it had agreed that the National Consensus Committee would assist in completing efforts to reach an agreed-upon framework for establishing a three-party joint list, including Hadash, Balad, and Ta’al.

Ta’al added that it is leaving the door open to the possible future inclusion of the United Arab List (Ra’am) in the joint list.

Ta’al explained the move as stemming from a desire to strengthen the political representation of Israel’s Arab citizens during the “decisive stage" of the political struggle, in a way that would serve the interests of the Arab society.

Recently, understandings were reached between Hadash and Balad regarding cooperation in the Knesset elections, but no final signed announcement on a joint list has been issued. Negotiations with Ra’am have stalled, and it appears that the Arab parties will run in two separate lists that will sign a surplus-vote agreement.

MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of Ra’am, announced his intention to join a “change coalition," and advised his colleagues in the Arab parties to consider supporting the formation of a minority government after the elections - even if only to bring down the right-wing government.