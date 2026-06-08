IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin delivered a statement to the media on Monday following the renewed fighting with Iran, after more than 20 launches toward Israel and two waves of Israeli Air Force strikes inside Iran.

"Last night, the Iranian terror regime violated the ceasefire after two months," Defrin began. "It opened fire and fired toward Israel."

He added that in the first wave, dozens of fighter jets struck Iran’s air defense systems in order to damage the regime’s defensive layer. In the second wave, Israel struck the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr in southwestern Iran.

Defrin noted that the complex produced materials and components essential to the Iranian regime’s missile program, noting, "Over the past two months since the ceasefire, the IDF has maintained peak readiness and full and absolute preparedness for a return to fighting in Iran," he said.

Stressing that the IDF prepared for a wide range of scenarios, including the scenario that materialized with the renewal of fire toward Israel, he added, "We implemented our operational readiness and acted according to plan. The Air Force acted immediately and struck with force. This is an unprecedented operational capability."

Defrin also warned that Israel views the Iranian attacks as an attempt to create a new security equation in the region.

"The Iranian terror regime once again chose terrorism and is trying to create a reality of equations. It links its fire toward Israel to our strike in Dahieh yesterday, and supposedly defends its proxy, the Hezbollah terror organization in Lebanon."

"The IDF is determined to remove every threat to Israel’s security, anywhere and at any time. We are acting to deepen the damage to the regime and weaken it."

Turning to the Israeli public, he said, "Citizens of Israel, I want to thank you for the resilience and backing you give us, the IDF, time and time again. It is important for us that you know - we are doing everything to protect and safeguard your security."

Concluding his remarks, Defrin noted that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir continues to manage the campaign together with IDF commanders, holding situational assessments and maintaining continuous contact with his counterparts.

"Even at this moment, all IDF commanders and soldiers continue to operate in Lebanon, in the Gaza Strip, in Judea and Samaria, and in all arenas, both offensively and defensively. We prepared for this campaign, and we have a clear purpose - to protect your security," he concluded.