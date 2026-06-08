The IAF on Monday morning struck several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran, the IDF confirmed.

Since Iran began striking Israel on Sunday night, Israel has responded with two waves of attacks, focused on strategic area of Iran.

The first wave focused on striking surface-to-air missile systems, which make up Iran’s air defense array, in several areas of Tehran, as well as in central and western Iran, in order to disrupt the Iranian regime’s ability to detect and intercept threats.

The second wave of the operation targeted energy and industrial infrastructure in southwestern Iran. Israeli Air Force forces struck the petrochemical plant in the Ahvaz area.