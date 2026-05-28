IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin on Thursday said the IDF continues to intensify operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon while working to protect northern communities and address the growing drone threat.

Speaking from Northern Israel, Defrin said the IDF’s objective remains “to defend the communities of the north, to push the terrorist threat away, and to severely weaken Hezbollah."

“We are continuously striking with determination. Our soldiers are operating along the Forward Defense Line and eliminating dozens of Hezbollah terrorists every week," he stated.

According to Defrin, since the beginning of the ceasefire, the IDF has eliminated “more than 800 terrorists in Lebanon," in addition to “more than 2,500 terrorists" eliminated since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

“Hezbollah is battered and wounded and is fighting a war of survival for its continued existence. That is the reality on the ground. Hezbollah is desperate," he said.

Defrin noted that the IDF Chief of Staff instructed the military “to intensify the strikes and deepen the blows against Hezbollah," while soldiers continue dismantling Hezbollah terror infrastructure in “a consistent and systematic operation."

Addressing the drone threat, Defrin said the IDF is “constantly formulating responses."

“The best minds in the IDF and outside the IDF are engaged in this effort and working tirelessly," he stated.

He said the military is focusing on “three main efforts - detection, intended to provide early warning to our soldiers; improving interception capabilities, and protecting soldiers on the ground."

Defrin also referred to the death of Staff Sergeant Rotem Yanai, describing her as “a soldier welfare NCO in the Givati Brigade."

“Rotem worked on behalf of the soldiers out of deep love for our country and belief in the justice of her service," he said, adding, “I share in the family’s grief. We stand together with them in this difficult time."

The IDF Spokesperson stressed that Israeli forces continue operating against Hezbollah across Lebanon.

“As we speak, IDF soldiers - conscripts, career personnel, and reservists - are targeting Hezbollah across all its operating systems," he stated.

“In the past 24 hours alone, we struck in Tyre, Beirut, and southern Lebanon in significant support of operating ground forces," Defrin added.

He also addressed residents of northern Israel directly.

“Residents of the north, the IDF is with you, and operating for you, at all times, both on the front lines and on the home front," he said.

“There is no force in the world that compares to your spirit - you are demonstrating resilience, responsibility, and strength."

Defrin added, “We are not stopping for a moment - our soldiers continue to degrade Hezbollah through surprising and bold operations."

He concluded by saying the IDF “will continue operating with force and determination to protect" Israeli civilians and soldiers and remains “prepared to return to intense combat against the Iranian terror regime if required."