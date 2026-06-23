IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said Tuesday that the Abraham Accords demonstrated growing respect for Israel across the Middle East, as he addressed the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem.

Opening his remarks, Defrin shared his view on Israel’s current situation, saying he remains optimistic despite the challenges the country has faced.

“Israel is a small country, living in a very difficult neighborhood," he said, noting that Israelis have long understood the need to defend themselves independently.

Defrin said that following the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, Israel experienced a significant shift in its regional relations. He praised US President Donald Trump’s leadership in advancing the agreements and said his visits to countries across the Middle East revealed a new level of cooperation with Israel.

According to Defrin, the partnerships formed in the region are based not only on concerns over Iran and its proxies, but also on shared interests and opportunities.

He recalled that in 2023, Israel believed it was approaching a possible normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia before the October 7 Hamas attack changed the regional situation. The attack, he said, expanded into a wider conflict involving Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iran.

Despite the war, Defrin said the Abraham Accords have endured. He added that the conflict has highlighted Iran’s broader regional ambitions and the threat posed by its missiles, drones, and proxy forces.

“The past three years of war have reminded us that our size has never defined our strength-our people have," Defrin said, praising IDF soldiers.

Addressing the IDF’s strategy, the spokesperson said the military’s approach has shifted toward preventing threats before they develop into attacks.

“A ceasefire cannot mean returning to the reality of October 6th," he said, adding that IDF forces will remain positioned between threats and Israel’s population until those dangers are removed.

Defrin concluded by thanking supporters of Israel and said the country’s greatest strength comes from its people rather than its military capabilities alone.

The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, held in Jerusalem, featured discussions on US-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s diplomatic and security challenges, global antisemitism following the October 7 attack, and ties with the Christian world.