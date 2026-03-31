IDF Spokesman Effie Defrin claimed on Tuesday that the IDF had no warning of the massive missile barrage from Lebanon.

In a briefing that he delivered minutes after Hezbollah launched dozens of missiles and drones at northern Israel, Defrin stressed that the military had no prior indications regarding the launches.

According to the spokesman, "The maneuver in Lebanon is pushing the enemy northward and keeps the threat away from the communities. So far, we struck approximately 2,500 targets in Lebanon, and we eliminated about 900 Hezbollah terrorists."

He also addressed the personnel shortage. "The situation is unbearable for us. There is a need for legislation that will bring soldiers to the IDF. The Chief of Staff does not support or oppose any specific bill."

Ahead of the upcoming holiday, Defrin told the public, "I want to stress that there are no changes to the Home Front Command guidelines. You must continue following the guidelines and protect yourselves."