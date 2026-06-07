On the orders of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense Israel Katz, the IDF struck Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut's Southern Suburb (Dahieh), a Hezbollah stronghold, on Sunday in response to the ongoing launches towards northern communities.

A joint statement by the Prime Minister's and Defense Minister's offices stated: "On the orders of Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense Israel Katz, the IDF just struck terrorist command centers in the Dahieh quarter in Beirut, in response to Hezbollah launches at Israeli territory."

During the strike, two IAF fighter jets dropped ten munitions on one command center in a building.

The Saudi Al-Hadath network reported that Israel updated the American administration before conducting the strike.

David Azoulai, the Mayor of Metula, a town on the border, which has been hit hard by the launches, commended the strikes: "Finally, it is happening, this strike needed to happen a long time ago, but better late than never."

"I hope that Israel is now writing a new equation in which Lebanon will burn the moment launches are committed against Israel, and it doesn't matter if the launches are aimed at Metula, Shtula, Nahariya, Haifa, or Tel Aviv. The goal must be clearly defined: disarming Hezbollah and achieving peace on the northern border."

This morning, Hezbollah launched rockets from Lebanon at Israel for the first time since the newest ceasefire was declared in Washington.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., sirens sounded in Metula and Misgav Am, and about 40 minutes later, in Ramot Naftali and Yiftah as well. After the second round of sirens, the IDF stated that two launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were intercepted.