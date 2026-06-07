IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin issued a statement to the media on Sunday evening following the security escalation and the missile launches from Iran targeting Israeli territory.

The statement was delivered after Iran launched several barrages, consisting of ten missiles aimed at various regions across the country. In his remarks, the IDF Spokesperson emphasized the severity of the Iranian move and the readiness of forces for ongoing combat and field developments.

"The Iranian terror regime made a grave mistake," Brig. Gen. Defrin declared. "The IDF is highly prepared in both defense and offense."

He added that commanders are taking immediate action and that "the Chief of Staff is approving plans for next steps."

Defrin stated, "We will not allow the Iranian regime to dictate a new equation regarding Lebanon."

Concluding his remarks, he noted that defense systems remain on high alert, as forces are "prepared for the possibility of further fire toward us."