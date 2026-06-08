The Khatam al-Anbiya Command, the body that coordinates between Iran’s military and the Revolutionary Guards, announced Monday that the military operation against Israel has ended, but at the same time issued a new threat that any further Israeli strike in Lebanon could lead to a harsh Iranian response.

In the official statement, it was claimed that Iran’s strikes came in response to Israel’s activity in southern Lebanon and in the Dahieh neighborhood of Beirut.

“Following the acts of aggression and evil by the cruel Zionist regime in southern Lebanon and in the Dahieh area, which were carried out with the support of criminal America, Iran’s armed forces delivered a painful response to this regime, as part of support for the oppressed Lebanese people," the statement said.

It also claimed that Iran's was “a response from which the fake Zionist regime and its supporters must learn a lesson." At the same time, the command announced that “the operation by the armed forces is hereby declared concluded."

“It should be emphasized that in the event of continued acts of aggression and evil, including in southern Lebanon, far harsher and more crushing measures than before are on the way," the Khatam al-Anbiya Command warned.

On Sunday, Israel struck in the Dahieh suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, following Hezbollah's repeated rocket fire towards Israeli cities.

According to the IDF, the targeted command center was used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terror attacks against the civilians of the State of Israel and IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

During the strike, two IAF fighter jets dropped ten munitions on one command center in a building.

According to reports, Iran had promised Hezbollah that the Dahieh would not be struck, and had warned Israel that any strikes on Dahieh would lead to a return of Iranian missile fire towards Israel.

Prior to the strike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been under pressure from the right-wing parties to strike Dahieh, a known Hezbollah stronghold, in response to the increase in rocket fire from Lebanon and the unending drone attacks on IDF troops in southern Lebanon.

At the same time, since October 2023, Netanyahu has been focused on separating the various fronts, out of an understanding that if the Iranian "octopus" is dismembered, its individual branches will be weakened and wield less power over the global arena.