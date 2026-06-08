An estimated 60,000 demonstrators filled the streets of midtown Toronto on Sunday for the annual “Walk with Israel," generating the largest crowd turnout in the event's 57-year history, reported JNS.

According to the organizing body, the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto, which referenced local law enforcement metrics, the massive procession included elected dignitaries spanning municipal, provincial, and federal tiers of government.

The Federation noted that the historic mobilization effectively transformed local thoroughfares into a spirited showcase of Jewish community, connection, and cultural pride.

“This year’s Walk with Israel was a remarkable demonstration of the strength, resilience and unity of our community," stated Ken Tanenbaum, chair of the Federation’s board. “Today sent a clear message: We stand together with pride, strength and determination. We are grateful to be joined by so many friends and allies."

“This turnout speaks to the deep connection our community feels to Israel and to one another," he added.

Adam Minsky, who serves as the chief executive officer and president of the Federation, characterized the day's event as an extraordinary display of optimism, Jewish dignity, and mutual support.

“Tens of thousands of people chose to come together publicly and proudly in support of our community, our values and our connection to Israel," he said. “Today was a powerful reminder that hate will not define us. We choose unity over division, connection over fear and hope over hate."

While the vast majority of the day passed peacefully, the Toronto Police Service confirmed that six individuals were taken into custody during the festivities.

The first disruption occurred at 8:40 a.m. at the crossroads of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West, where officers apprehended a woman for allegedly obstructing a peace officer. Roughly ninety minutes later, authorities at the same intersection detained a man accused of assaulting a peace officer.

Bathurst and Sheppard is an intersection which sees nearly weekly anti-Israel demonstrations. During a protest in November of 2024, anti-Israel protesters were filmed reenacting the final moments of Hamas leader and October 7th massacre orchestrator Yahya Sinwar.

As the day progressed, police intervened shortly after 11:00 a.m. to arrest and penalize a man for illegally operating a drone near the pro-Israel procession. Roughly 45 minutes later, law enforcement processed another arrest at the Bathurst and Sheppard intersection, taking a woman into custody for an alleged breach of the peace. Just before 1:10 p.m., a man was booked on an assault allegation, followed by a final arrest just before 2:00 p.m. involving a woman accused of obstructing a peace officer.

When pressed by JNS to clarify whether the six arrested individuals were part of a counter-protest targeting the march, representatives for the police department declined to elaborate immediately.

The high-profile event drew strong messages of solidarity from across Canada's political spectrum. Toronto City Councillor and mayoral contender Brad Bradford marched alongside the attendees, emphasizing a shared commitment to a safe and inclusive city.

“We walk for peace, justice, pluralism and the right of every person to thrive in a Toronto that is welcoming, tolerant and safe for all," stated Bradford, as quoted by JNS. “To Toronto’s Jewish community: I stand with you, and I will walk alongside you today and every day."

Melissa Lantsman , a Jewish Member of Parliament and the deputy leader of the Conservative Party, also highlighted the significance of the massive crowd. She published photographs of herself at the event draped in a Canadian flag and wearing an Israel shirt.

“When your government doesn’t stand with you, your voice gets louder," Lantsman remarked. “Thank you to all of those who kept us safe today and every ally who showed up to be counted."

Liberal Party Parliamentarian Vince Gasparro joined the procession as well, underscoring that the fight against religious bigotry requires systemic societal action.

The show of solidarity with Israel came amid a sharp rise in incidents of antisemitism in Toronto. Just this past Shabbat, the window of a synagogue near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue was smashed in an overnight act of vandalism.

In early March, shots were fired at two Toronto-area synagogues within several hours.

Last week, police arrested a second suspect in the shootings, a 17-year-old male resident of Waterloo, Ontario.

His apprehension followed the prior arrest of the primary suspect in the shootings, an 18-year-old male who was captured by law enforcement officers in early May.

Also in March, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.