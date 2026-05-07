Authorities have taken an 18-year-old male into custody following a lengthy investigation into two separate shooting incidents targeting Jewish houses of worship in the Toronto area in March.

The arrest, announced Wednesday, follows a coordinated effort between the Toronto Police Service and York Regional Police.

The suspect, whose identity remains protected under provincial law because he was 17 at the time of the offenses, faces a total of nine charges. These include two counts of discharging a firearm into a building and two counts of mischief to property exceeding $5,000.

The series of attacks began on the night of March 6 . Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto (BAYT) synagogue in Vaughan, located near Clark Avenue West and York Hill Boulevard. Upon arrival, police discovered gunfire damage to the front doors. Fortunately, two individuals who were inside the sanctuary at the time were not harmed.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a second report of gunfire emerged from the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto, near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue. Responding officers confirmed that the entrance to the building had sustained damage consistent with a shooting.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw addressed the severity of the case on social media, stating, “These incidents were a terrible act of violence against the Jewish community in our cities. The investigation remains ongoing."

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca also issued a firm condemnation of the attacks, emphasizing that those who target religious institutions must face the full force of the law.

“I know the Jewish community has been deeply shaken by these acts, and it’s important for me to state clearly: in Vaughan, you are not alone. And we will do everything possible to make sure you are safe. The criminals who engage in this deplorable behaviour belong behind bars. They must all be held accountable," Del Duca stated.

In a joint statement, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and United Jewish Appeal (UJA) expressed their gratitude for the police work while highlighting the dangerous nature of the crimes.

"These attacks shook the sense of safety not only for those congregations, but for Jewish communities across the region. We thank the Toronto Police Service and York Regional Police for their diligence and coordination in advancing this investigation. Their work sends a clear signal that those who target our community will be identified and held accountable," the organizations noted.

The statement further warned that "multiple shootings targeting synagogues represent a dangerous escalation" and called for consistent enforcement of the law to restore confidence in Canada’s safety.

Investigators revealed last week that they do not believe the suspect acted alone. Efforts are currently underway to identify other accomplices involved in the planning or execution of the shootings.

Toronto and the area have seen a sharp uptick in antisemitism since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Days before the March 6 shootings, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the Jewish holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.

A day later, a rock was hurled at the window of Aleph Bet Judaica, a Judaica shop in the city, marking the third time this particular store has been attacked.

Last week, a suspect driving a vehicle fired a replica firearm in the direction of visibly identifiable Jewish individuals in the North York district of Toronto, near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

The suspect quickly fled the scene in a blue SUV. The victims suffered only minor injuries.

Authorities have released surveillance video captured by a nearby residence, which shows the suspect vehicle travelling through the neighbourhood.