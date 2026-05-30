A second young suspect has been apprehended and charged in connection with a pair of firearm attacks targeting Jewish houses of worship in the Toronto area, The Canadian Press reported.

The Toronto Police Service confirmed on Friday that a 17-year-old male resident of Waterloo, Ontario, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The arrest was executed following the successful deployment of a judicial search warrant at a residential property in the neighboring community of Cambridge, Ontario.

The first shooting in question materialized shortly before midnight on March 6 at the Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto congregation located in Vaughan, in the suburbs of Toronto. Approximately 20 minutes later, a second report of gunfire emerged from the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Toronto, near Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue.

While forensic teams and investigators confirmed that both structures sustained noticeable exterior damage from incoming projectiles, no injuries were reported in both cases.

The 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be publicly identified under the provisions of federal privacy laws protecting minors, is facing a slate of criminal allegations. Among other offences, the teenager has been formally charged with two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

His apprehension follows the prior arrest of the primary suspect in the conspiracy, an 18-year-old male who was captured by law enforcement officers earlier this month.

Responding to the latest arrest, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and UJA Federation of Greater Toronto (UJA) said in a joint statement, “We thank the Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, and all supporting units, including Waterloo Regional Police, involved in this extensive joint investigation for their continued work to identify and apprehend those responsible. These investigations are complex, and the coordination between forces reflects the seriousness with which these attacks are being treated."

“The nature of the charges laid in this case - including conspiracy and weapons trafficking offences - underscores the gravity of what occurred. These were not acts of vandalism or mischief. They were targeted acts of violence directed at Jewish houses of worship," the two organizations added.

“The fact that the accused is a youth is deeply troubling. It underscores growing concerns about the radicalization of young people and the normalization of hate online and in our communities. Hate, extremism, and political violence are increasingly reaching younger audiences, with real-world consequences for public safety and community security."

The organizations urged, "Strong and consistent enforcement of the law is essential. The Jewish community, like all Canadians, must have confidence that acts of violence and intimidation will be met with serious consequences."

"Multiple shootings targeting synagogues represent a dangerous escalation, not only for the Jewish community, but for the broader safety and social cohesion of our country. We will continue working with partners at all levels to ensure the safety and security of Jewish institutions and to address the conditions that allow hate to take root."

"As the Jewish Security Network (JSN) continues to work closely with law enforcement, we encourage community members to stay aware of their surroundings and report any concerns. We remain committed to protecting Jewish life in Canada and confronting the growing normalization of hate and violence wherever it appears," the statement concluded.

Toronto and the area have seen a sharp uptick in antisemitic violence since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023. Days before the March 6 shootings, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the Jewish holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

In late April, a male suspect attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene.

A day later, a rock was hurled at the window of Aleph Bet Judaica, a Judaica shop in the city, marking the third time this particular store has been attacked.

Three weeks ago, Toronto police apprehended and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with two drive-by shootings towards visibly religious Jews in Toronto.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)