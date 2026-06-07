Toronto police are investigating another act of vandalism targeting a synagogue during Shabbat. The incident occurred at a synagogue located near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue in the city's central area.

According to police, one of the synagogue's windows was shattered overnight. The case has been assigned to the hate crimes unit for further investigation. Authorities said they currently have no suspects, leads, or surveillance images related to the incident.

The vandalism comes amid heightened security concerns within Toronto's Jewish community. In recent months, several incidents have been reported, including shootings targeting synagogues and a restaurant, the firing of gel pellets at Jewish individuals, and threats directed at members of the community.

Last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited a Toronto synagogue, where he acknowledged that antisemitism in Canada has reached levels not seen since the years following World War II.

Statistics from the previous year indicate that approximately two-thirds of reported hate crimes in Canada were directed at the Jewish community, despite Jewish Canadians accounting for roughly one percent of the country's population.