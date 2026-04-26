York Regional Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly attempted to force his way into an Orthodox synagogue in Thornhill, just north of Toronto, and assaulted a victim before fleeing the scene on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident, which is being investigated as hate/bias motivated, occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. at the Sephardic Kehila Centre, located on Bathurst Street, just north of Steeles Avenue West.

The synagogue serves members of the Jewish community of Sephardic heritage. Investigators said the victim was not hurt.

York Regional Police’s Hate Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Vaughan Mayor Stephen Del Duca said he had been made aware of the “deeply disturbing assault," and was in contact with police while urging anyone with information to come forward.

“At a time when antisemitism and Jew hatred is on the rise, we must be vigilant and do everything possible to support and protect our Jewish residents. This remains a top priority for me as mayor of Vaughan," he wrote in a post on social media.

B'nai Brith Canada said in response, "A suspect reportedly attempted to force entry into Sephardic Kehila Centre in Thornhill on Shabbat morning before assaulting a victim and fleeing the scene. York Regional Police are investigating the incident as hate-motivated."

"We thank Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca for his support, both in words and through action, in recognizing and addressing the antisemitic violence targeting Jewish communities."

"This is the consequence of those in charge allowing a permissive environment for antisemitism to flourish across Toronto, Ontario, and the rest of the country," said B’nai Brith Canada.

"Too many people in positions of authority have responded with hesitation, weak enforcement, and political platitudes while Jewish communities continue to pay the price. They should be ashamed!" it added.

"The response now must be the most aggressive enforcement allowed by law, not more statements. The suspect must be apprehended, charges must be pursued, and hate motivation must be treated as a serious aggravating factor at every stage of the process."

"Antisemitism does not stop at municipal borders. When Jewish institutions are targeted, governments, police services, prosecutors, and courts must do their jobs and respond with the full force of the law."

"Jewish Canadians should not have to enter synagogues, schools, community centers, or neighborhood businesses wondering whether they will be next."

UJA Federation of Greater Toronto also commented on the incident and said, "UJA is aware of this morning’s violent attack at the Sephardic Kehila Centre in Thornhill. An individual tried to force entry into the synagogue and assaulted a member of our community. The incident was reported to the Jewish Security Network (JSN), who ensured York Regional Police (YRP) were notified and are supporting the investigation."

"We are relieved our community member was not seriously injured. That does not lessen the seriousness of the attack, which reflects a continued pattern of antisemitic violence targeting our community."

"The Jewish community, like all Canadians, deserves to live in peace and security. As these incidents become more normalized, they erode public safety and our way of life as Canadians. This cannot be tolerated."

"We are grateful to YRP for their swift response and have full confidence they will do everything in their power to apprehend the suspect."

Toronto and the area have seen a sharp uptick in antisemitism since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Earlier this month, an unknown person armed with a handgun arrived at a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto and fired more than ten rounds at it, shattering the display window and causing damage as far back as the kitchen. No one was injured.

In early March, shots were fired at Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto Synagogue in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, one of the largest Orthodox synagogues in North America. No one was injured in the incident, though the building sustained damage.

In a separate incident that same night, Toronto police said shots were also fired at the Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue in the city. As in the earlier attack, no injuries were reported, but the synagogue building was damaged.

Days earlier, gunfire struck Temple Emanu-El in North York, as members of the congregation were marking the Jewish holiday of Purim. There were no injuries but the building was damaged.

Data released by the Toronto Police Service in May found that the city experienced a historic high in reported hate crime incidents in 2024, with the Jewish community, once again, being the leading target.