A festive summer evening descended into chaos on Saturday when a mass shooting broke out at the Salsa on St. Clair street festival in Toronto, leaving two people dead and multiple others wounded.

The violence erupted where crowds had gathered for the annual celebration. Emergency responders rushed to the scene following initial alerts, and at 8:20 p.m. local time, the Toronto Police Service posted a public warning regarding an active shooter in the immediate vicinity.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located six individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, two of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Law enforcement personnel managed to contain and secure the area shortly after 9:00 p.m. However, officials have not announced any arrests or released suspect details, and the underlying motivation for the attack remains under investigation.

“A large police presence remains in the area as officers continue their investigation," police wrote in an update. “Please continue to avoid the area and follow directions from emergency personnel."