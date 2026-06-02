New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on Monday that he is “offended" by the participation of several Israeli government ministers in Sunday’s Israel Day Parade, particularly singling out Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s attendance.

Speaking in an interview with MSNOW, Mamdani, who infamously boycotted the parade , said, “I've made clear time and time again over the course of the campaign my criticisms of the Israeli government. And you can see in the participation of the far-right Israeli minister Smotrich, as well as a number of other ministers, a vision of annihilation, a complicity in genocide, and frankly, a belief that does not have much value for even the sanctity of children in Gaza. And I am offended, as I know many New Yorkers are, by their participation."

On the participation of members of his administration in the festivities, the mayor stressed, “I allow them to make their own decisions as to what marches they would like to participate in."

Mamdani also reiterated his duty to ensure proper security for the event, saying, “As I've said time and time again, as the mayor of this city, I need not be present to ensure the security of a march, and also that this is a march to celebrate Israel. That is something that many New Yorkers attended, many New Yorkers did not. When it comes to the sanctity and the security of Jewish life in this city, that is something that we are fully committed to - to ensuring that each and every Jewish New Yorker is not just safe in this city, but is celebrated."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who did take part in Sunday’s parade, also condemned Smotrich’s participation.

“Bezalel Smotrich is a far-right extremist whose hateful and divisive rhetoric is fundamentally at odds with the values we hold dear in New York," Hochul said in a statement. “Yesterday’s parade was a celebration of Jewish pride, community, and unity. I strongly condemn his participation."

The refusal to attend Sunday’s parade is the latest in a series of anti-Israel steps taken by Mamdani. During his election campaign, Mamdani refused to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada". He was also called out for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

Mamdani then caused an uproar on his first day in office when he cancelled executive orders related to Israel, which were issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

The move cancelled an order signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order which was cancelled prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.