Jewish Insider reported that Rama Dawaji, the wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, liked several social media posts that praised or appeared supportive of the October 7th massacre.

According to the report, on the day of the attack, Dawaji liked a post that included screenshots from videos circulated on social media showing Hamas’ Nukhba unit riding in an Israeli military vehicle as they headed toward Israeli border communities.

The posts were shared by U.S.-based left-wing groups critical of Israel and included the caption “Opposing apartheid since 1948." The report also said Dawaji liked a post published by The People’s Forum that called on residents to join protests against Israel and expressed support for continued Palestinian resistance.

One post encouraged people to attend a demonstration in support of the Palestinian cause, stating that Palestinians have the right to resist what it described as occupation and oppression. It also warned that civilians in Gaza, many of them children, could face consequences if violence escalated.

Dawaji, a Syrian-American artist, met Mamdani through a dating app in 2021, and the couple married in 2025.

Responding to the report, Mamdani said his wife’s activity on social media reflected her actions as a private individual and did not represent his views or those of his administration.

“My wife was a private person who did not hold an official role in my campaign or in City Hall," Mamdani said during a press conference. “I, on the other hand, was elected to represent all 8.5 million residents of the city. Because of that responsibility, I believe it is my duty to answer questions about my own views, politics, and positions."