Arutz Sheva-Israel National News met Sid Rosenberg, the host of 77 WABC's Sid and Friends radio show, on the streets of New York City during the Israel Day Parade.

Rosenberg called this year's parade the most important ever, noting that for the first time in history, the Mayor was not in attendance.

This being said, the radio host says he is glad that Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not attend, since according to him, "He hates us. He lies all the time; he smiles and says, 'I'm here for everybody.' However, I remind people that this parade is not in Tel Aviv, and Bibi Netanyahu is not here. It's in New York City. Some of these dopes even voted for this guy, and yet he's still not here. So to me, with the Mayor of New York City not here, this may be the most important parade in the history of this parade."

Rosenberg also mentioned the heightened security at the event, noting that the threats were unprecedented. "We are prepared, we've got the NYPD, the best police department in the world. All kinds of people are here to protect us, and this is a very safe place to be."

He shared his excitement to be at the parade: "I love this parade, not just for the Jewish people, but for the Christian people who support us as well. So New York, and all the way back to Israel, we are stronger, we are more united, and it doesn't matter what the Mayor or these raging antisemites say, we're good to go."