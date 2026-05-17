Israel secretly operated at least two covert military bases deep in Iraq’s western desert for more than a year, serving as launch and support points for military operations against Iran.

According to an extensive report in The New York Times, based on testimony from Iraqi and regional security officials, preparations for the establishment of the improvised bases began as early as late 2024, with the goal of locating isolated sites to support Israeli Air Force and commando operations in future missions.

One of the bases, located in the al-Nukhaib area, was reportedly exposed in early March after a 29-year-old local shepherd, Awad al-Shammari, stumbled upon the site while driving through the region.

According to his relatives and regional commanders, al-Shammari managed to contact the Iraqi military’s regional command and report the presence of soldiers, tents, and helicopters surrounding an improvised airstrip. Shortly afterward, he was allegedly shot dead by a helicopter that pursued his vehicle and set it ablaze.

The dramatic revelation triggered significant political and security turmoil in Iraq and Baghdad, particularly amid reports that Iraqi radar systems had been disabled during periods of fighting under US direction in order to protect American aircraft.

A day after the shepherd’s report, the Iraqi military dispatched a reconnaissance force to inspect the area. The unit reportedly came under heavy fire, resulting in the death of one Iraqi soldier, injuries to two others, and the destruction of two vehicles in airstrikes, forcing the force to withdraw.

During closed-door discussions between Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Amir Yarallah and senior US military officials, the Americans reportedly confirmed that the forces involved were not part of the US military, reinforcing Baghdad’s assessment that the force was Israeli.

Following the incident, Iraqi military commanders were summoned to a confidential parliamentary hearing on March 8, during which Iraqi lawmaker Hassan Fadham stated that Israel had established another secret outpost in the western desert. The claim was later corroborated by an additional Iraqi security official.

Regional sources said the bases provided critical refueling support that significantly reduced flight distances for Israeli Air Force aircraft. According to the report, the al-Nukhaib base is no longer active, while the status of the second outpost remains unknown.