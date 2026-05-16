The Hezbollah terrorist organization on Friday launched rockets toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

The rockets fell in open areas. No IDF injuries were reported.

Shortly after, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF soldiers of the 91st Division, identified and struck two terrorists operating from a structure in the area from which the rockets had been launched toward the soldiers.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure.

In addition, IDF soldiers under the command of the 91st Division, located a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in southern Lebanon. Among the weapons located were warheads, magazines, vests, helmets, weapon barrels, and tripods.

Following the strikes, the IDF promised that it "will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers."