תיעוד: חיל האוויר תקף במהלך הלילה באיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

Dozens of Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and completed another wave of strikes overnight to hit the Iranian regime's ballistic missile array and air defense systems in western and central Iran.

The completed attacks deepen the damage to these infrastructures and preserve the IDF's achievements.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office reported that approximately 30 targets of the terrorist regime across Iran were attacked, including air defense systems, missile launchers, regime targets, and military headquarters.

אילוסטרציה של אתר לשיגור טילים שהותקף במרחב קם צילום: דובר צה"ל

One of the targets attacked was a missile launch site in the Qam region in central Iran. This site was storing H-1 Kadjar ballistic missiles carrying hundreds of kilograms of explosives.

The IDF Spokesperson's Office reported that "the attack on the ballistic missile array and launch infrastructure thwarted dozens of launches toward Israel's territory and deeply harmed the regime's most central offensive capability. The completed attacks improve the Air Force's freedom of action, and thwart many launches and missiles that threatened Israeli citizens and the entire Middle East."