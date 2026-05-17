US President Donald Trump posted a cryptic message about Iran to his Truth Social account on Saturday.

The post featured an AI-generated graphic of him and a US Navy admiral in front of stormy waters with several ships, including one flying the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran, amid reports the war could potentially resume soon.

The text above the graphic read, “It was calm before the storm."

The post came amid speculations that Trump may order the resumption of strikes on Iran.

The New York Times reported on Saturday that the United States and Israel are making intensive preparations for the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran as early as next week.

According to the report, this is the largest military buildup since the ceasefire went into effect.

Trump indicated on Friday that he would be willing to accept a 20-year moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program, but stressed that he would require “a real guarantee" from the Islamic Republic in order to reach a deal to end the war.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as he was returning from his trip to China, Trump was asked if he had rejected the latest proposal from Iran.

“Well, I looked at it, and if I don't like the first sentence, I just throw it away," the President replied, explaining that the first sentence of the Iranian proposal was “an unacceptable sentence because they fully agree, no nuclear, and if they have any nuclear of any form, I don't read the rest of their letter.

Trump was then asked if 20 years is not enough for him for a moratorium, to which he replied, “No, 20 years is enough, but the level of guarantee from them is not enough. In other words, it's got to be a real 20 years, not a fake 20."

On Thursday, Trump warned in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that he is not going to be patient with Iran much longer.

“I’m not going to be much more patient. No, I'm not. They should make a deal. Any sane person would make a deal, but they might be crazy," Trump clarified.

The interview aired hours after Trump hinted that the war against Iran is not yet over and the military decimation of the Islamic Republic could continue.

The comment was made as part of a longer post on Truth Social following Trump’s visit to China.