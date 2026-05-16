The IDF has confirmed that in several incidents since Friday, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched hostile aircraft, mortar shells, and explosive drones that fell near the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Over the weekend, the IDF struck approximately 100 Hezbollah targets in several areas in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF struck observation posts, terror infrastructure, and a weapons storage facility belonging to Hezbollah, from which Hezbollah terrorists advanced attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

On Friday, the IDF struck additional Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

Separately, following sirens that sounded Saturday warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in northern Israel, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted two hostile aircraft in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon.

"Missiles and rocket alerts were activated due to concerns of falling debris from the interceptor," the IDF confirmed.

"In addition, over the past hour, the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets and mortar shells toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The projectiles fell near the soldiers. No IDF injuries were reported.

"No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."