Attacks in Iran (illustration_ IDF Spokesman

Yesterday (Saturday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF Intelligence, completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF has deepened the degradation of the regime’s weapons production infrastructure, targeting dozens of weapons storage and production sites.

In recent days, the IDF identified that the Iranian regime had begun relocating its command centers to mobile units, after most of its command centers were struck by the IDF over the past month, as part of Operation Roaring Lion. As part of the wave of strikes, the IDF dismantled several temporary command centers, including commanders who were operating within those headquarters.

In addition, the IDF struck ballistic missile production and storage facilities, aerial defense systems, and observation posts of the Iranian regime.

The completed strikes are part of the effort to further degrade the Iranian terror regime’s core systems and capabilities.