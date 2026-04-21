During the two-minute memorial siren that sounded across the country on Tuesday morning, a poignant moment unfolded at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Miriam Dickshtein, an Israeli Air Force officer, stood beside the grave of her husband, Lieutenant Ivri Dickshtein, of blessed memory. As the siren wailed, she remained in uniform and raised a salute in his honor.

Lieutenant Ivri Dickshtein was killed in November 2024 during operational activity and fighting against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.