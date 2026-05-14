British monarch King Charles III visited the Jewish community of Golders Green, London today (Thursday) following a series of antisemitic attacks in the British capital.

The King, together with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, met with Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Shine, 76, two victims of a stabbing attack last month, at a Jewish charity center.

Shine said that Charles "was very concerned" about his condition. “The most inspiring thing was that he didn’t let go of my hand, I mean it was amazing, he is the King, but I felt a genuine warmth and concern."

“We feel we have a genuine friend in the King," he added.

The king also met with members of the Jewish "Shomrim" security organization who responded to the stabbing attack. Later, he spoke with children at a local school and received a challah, a traditional loaf of bread eaten during Shabbat meals, from a local bakery.

Since March 23, Britain has seen a series of arson attacks on synagogues and other Jewish-linked targets. On that date, four ambulances belonging to Hatzolah in Golders Green, north London, were set on fire.

Last month, two petrol-filled bottles and a brick were thrown at the Finchley Reform Synagogue in London. Police later arrested two suspects.

On Sunday, two antisemitic attacks were committed in London, including an incident in which a Jewish woman was whipped with a belt and a Jewish child was punched outside a school.