Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch was involved in a heated exchange with a member of the audience during an event in Essex on Monday, as she spoke about rising antisemitism.

Addressing accusations from a woman in the audience, Badenoch stressed that her remarks were not scripted and reflected her firmly held views. “You might disagree with my views, that's fine, but my views are my views," she said, adding that it was important for voters to understand her position.

She described what she called a growing “climate of intimidation and hatred towards Jews," citing security measures at Jewish institutions and incidents targeting Jewish-owned businesses. “I go to Jewish primary schools that have security guards outside. I don't see that outside any other primary school in this country," she said. “We need to stop pretending that this isn't happening."

The woman interrupted, questioning why similar attention was not being given to attacks on Muslims. “What about the Muslim people? … Are they not worth protecting?" the heckler asked.

Badenoch rejected the comparison, responding that recent deadly attacks had targeted Jewish individuals. “The people who've died and who've been killed were Jewish people in synagogues. Let's stop pretending that something else is happening," she said.

The exchange grew more tense as Badenoch insisted that the issue was specifically about antisemitism. “It very much is about Jewish people," she said, warning against ignoring warning signs. “This is how the 1930s started, with people pretending not to see what was happening in front of them."

She added that she would not be deterred by opposition. “People know where I stand and I'm not going to be intimidated," she said. “I will never be intimidated by it."

In a statement posted following the event, Badenoch reiterated her stance, writing: “You may not agree with me, but you will always know where you stand with me."

She said a heckler had attempted to disrupt her remarks as she spoke about what she described as the “normalisation of hatred towards Jews," adding that she “did not back down, because it needs to be said."

Badenoch argued that antisemitism in Britain was being downplayed by comparisons to other forms of discrimination. “British Jews are being targeted and too many people are pretending this is the same experience of other minorities," she wrote. “This lady implied Muslims are being similarly targeted. This is simply not true."

She further stated that “certain groups (in particular but not solely Islamic Extremists) are creating a climate of fear and intimidation that is normalising Jew hatred," and called for stronger action.

Describing the situation as urgent, Badenoch wrote that it was “time to call this what it is: a national emergency in our attitude, our urgency and our response."

“The truth is that British Jews have been made to feel less safe in their own country," she added. “If we do not stand up now and stop this rise in antisemitism, then why bother saying ‘Never Again’ at Holocaust Memorial Day? Because this is how it starts."

She concluded with a call for action, stating: “Not here. Not in Britain. And not on our watch."