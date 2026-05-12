A pub in West Yorkshire has issued an apology after failing to intervene when a quiz team used an antisemitic name during a regular competition, prompting accusations of racism and insensitivity.

The incident took place at The Crown in the village of Boston Spa, where a team calling itself “Golders Green should be Golders Greed" was announced as a quiz winner without objection from staff.

A complaint was later submitted by a local resident who is not Jewish, describing the situation as “absolutely outrageous" and claiming it was “insensitive and racist towards innocent British Jews." The complainant also questioned how the name was permitted, arguing that it “incites hatred" and contributes to a sense of exclusion for Jewish patrons.

In response, the pub’s management said it was reviewing procedures with both staff and the quiz organisers to prevent similar incidents in the future. The manager said the establishment was “very sorry" for the offence caused, adding that the name “should not have been accepted."

He acknowledged that staff did not at the time recognise the implications of the wording, but stressed that the impact on customers and the wider community was taken seriously. The pub also said it aims to ensure all visitors “feel welcome and safe regardless of background or religion."

The incident has drawn strong criticism from the Campaign Against Antisemitism, which said the episode reflects what it described as the normalization of antisemitism in everyday British settings.

A spokesperson for the group said the case showed how antisemitic language was being used casually “at the local pub" without challenge, warning that such behaviour contributes to a climate where abuse of Jews carries “no consequences."

The Crown has been contacted for further comment.