The London Metropolitan Police released body camera footage on Thursday showing officers confronting and arresting the knife-wielding man suspected of carrying out the antisemitic stabbing attack in the Golders Green area in London.

Two Jewish men were injured in the stabbing. They have been identified as Shilome Rand (34) and Moshe Shine (76).

The police said the suspected attacker is a 45-year-old British national who was born in Somalia.

The police said the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was initially taken to the hospital but has since been discharged and has been taken to a London police station, where he remains in police custody.

“The attack in Golders Green was formally declared a terrorist incident. Officers are carrying out a search at an address in south east London," a police statement read.

"As part of the investigation, detectives are also looking into an incident that was reported to police earlier on Wednesday in south-east London. It is believed that the suspect in this incident is the same individual arrested in Golders Green," police said.