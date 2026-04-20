The Democratic Party “definitely" has a problem with antisemitism, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said in response to a question from CNN’s Kasie Hunt, during an interview which aired on Saturday.

Referring to Maine Democratic senatorial candidate and front-runner Graham Platner, who had a skull and crossbones tattoo resembling the Nazi SS Totenkopf symbol, Fetterman said, “I mean, the guy that’s gonna win the primary in Maine has a Nazi tattoo on his chest. And that’s no problem for a lot of voters. That’s crazy,"

Platner said he had the tattoo inked while in Croatia in 2007, when he was in the Marine Corps in his 20s. He had it covered up by another tattoo. He claimed until recently that he didn’t know what it was.

“And now we know he knew what that was," Fetterman said, referring to reports disputing Platner’s claim, and that he previously referred to his tattoo as his “Totenkopf."

The Pennsylvania senator, who has become known for his staunch pro-Israel stance , also noted the Democratic embrace of anti-Israel influencer Hasan Piker .

“He absolutely is proud to cheer for Hamas, loves Hamas. Democrats are proud to stand with him and campaign with him," Fetterman said.

Fetterman referred to Piker’s remarks that “America deserved 9/11," that Hamas is a “1,000 times better" than Israel, and “It doesn’t matter if rapes happened on October 7th."

“We have a serious problem with my party. So if I have to be the last man standing in the Democratic Party, I’m proud to stand with Israel," Fetterman said.

His comments came days after all but seven Democratic senators voted in favor of two resolutions by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to block an arms sale to Israel.

Fetterman’s interview also aired on the same day as former Vice President Kamala Harris, who is considering running again for President as the Democratic Party’s candidate in 2028, accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pulling US President Donald Trump into the war with Iran.

The interview with Fetterman also aired one day before Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed told CNN he sees no difference between Israel’s government and the Hamas terrorist organization, because to him both are “evil."

El-Sayed was also asked if he believed Netanyahu was a “war criminal." El-Sayed did not hesitate in replying, “Absolutely. When you conduct a genocide, you’re a war criminal."

After Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Fetterman put up posters of the Israelis who were abducted by Hamas in his front office and left them up until every single person safely returned home.