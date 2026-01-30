US Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) reaffirmed his unwavering support for Israel in an interview on i24NEWS’ program “Opinionated".

Fetterman emphasized the emotional weight carried by Israeli families whose loved ones were taken captive on October 7, 2023, noting that meeting former hostages and their relatives left a lasting impression on him. He described their resilience as a source of inspiration and said that standing with Israel throughout the war has been the defining principle of his service in the US Senate.

Addressing criticism from within his own party, Fetterman argued that Israel remains the United States’ most important ally in the Middle East and the only country in the region that consistently defends freedoms comparable to those of the US. He expressed disappointment that elements within the Democratic Party have distanced themselves from Israel, warning that anti-Zionism has increasingly become a cover for antisemitism.

On the question of Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Fetterman made clear that he supports decisive action to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He said that strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities have made the world safer and argued that a nuclear-armed Iran would pose an existential threat to Israel.

Despite his harsh criticism of current trends within the Democratic Party, Fetterman said he intends to remain a Democrat and to serve as a corrective voice from within. He stressed that support for Israel should not be controversial and that the party must confront extremism and antisemitism rather than excuse or rebrand them.