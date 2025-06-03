Senator John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has voiced concern over diminishing support for Israel within segments of the Democratic Party, describing it as a loss of "moral clarity." Speaking at a bipartisan Senate event alongside Republican Senator Dave McCormick (R-Pa.), Fetterman emphasized the need to confront rising anti-Israel sentiment.

"We've lost the argument in parts of my party," Fetterman stated, highlighting the challenges faced by Jewish students amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses. He criticized these protests as forms of intimidation rather than expressions of free speech.

“I visited Penn, and I said hello with 300 [Jewish] students, and they were all just, it’s like they’re exhausted, and were constantly living under this kind of constant kinds of criticism, and having that there in their face," Fetterman said.

“That’s not free speech, building tent cities on a campus and terrorizing and intimidating Jewish students, that’s not free speech,” he added. “And now we really lost, we’ve lost the argument in parts of my party, and for me, that moral clarity, it’s really firmly on Israel.”

Fetterman attributed the ongoing conflict in Gaza to Hamas and its ally, Iran, asserting that they bear responsibility for the violence. He also expressed support for President Trump's decision in his first term to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, advocating for a collaborative US-Israel approach to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Despite facing criticism and protests over his pro-Israel stance, Fetterman remains steadfast, urging his party to reassess its position and reaffirm its commitment to Israel. He warned that failing to do so could further erode the party's moral standing and alienate key constituencies.