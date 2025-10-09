Anti-Israel Twitch streamer Hasan Piker has been accused of using a shock collar on his dog during a livestream on Tuesday.

During the livestream, Piker was criticising the United States, stating, “I hate this f-king country so much," when his dog Kaya, who had been lying in the background, began to move.

Piker criticized Kaya for moving. While he was demanding that she stop moving, Kaya yelped in apparent fear or pain and went back to her previous position. Piker then told the dog that she was "being such a baby."

Criticism immediately began from livestream viewers, with one accusing Piker of making his dog more stressed through his actions. Piker blamed his mother for "spoiling" Kaya and later claimed that the dog had “stepped funny” or “clipped her foot on something," which was why she had yelped.

Piker's explanations did not alleviate the concerns of dog lovers, and he was accused of using a shock collar on Kaya during the livestream by pressing a button right before she yelped.

During a Wednesday livestream, Piker held up what he said was the collar Kaya had worn and claimed that the collar has a vibration setting that he used, not a shock setting.

Piker, a frequent critic of Israel, has been accused of antisemitism. He called Orthodox Jews "inbred" and stated that “it doesn’t matter if rape happened on October 7th."

He has also stated that he believes that "America deserved 9/11."

In October 2024, Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres wrote to Amazon and Twitch executives warning of Piker's extremism and calling on Twitch to "stop popularizing those who popularize antisemitism."