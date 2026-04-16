The US Senate on Wednesday voted down two resolutions brought forward by Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) seeking to block arms sales to Israel.

In introducing the two measures, Sanders said, “The time is long overdue for members of the US Senate to start listening to the American people and not to AIPAC."

He added, “The time is now for us to end all US military aid to the extremist Netanyahu government."

The first of the two resolutions was voted down by a majority of 59 to 40, with all the votes in favor coming from Democratic senators, a new record for such a vote.

The second motion was later voted down by a majority of 63 to 36.

The votes mark the fourth attempt by Sanders to force a halt to US weapons deliveries to Israel since late 2024, all of which have failed .

Sanders has been a vocal critic of Israeli policy, and has gone so far as to claim that Israel is committing "genocide" in Gaza, the first time he used this controversial term to describe the ongoing conflict.

Last July, the Jewish senator vehemently denounced the visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington, D.C., for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Sanders characterized the day as "a shameful day in America," citing the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuance of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged "war crimes."

While neither Israel nor the US are state parties of the ICC, Senator Sanders wrote, "Today, a war criminal under indictment from the ICC will be welcomed to the White House."